I-74 bridge arches require engineering precision

Interstate 74 project manager Danielle Alvarez joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

It seems the biggest problem right now is an engineering challenge involving the arches.

They’re a spectacular feature. Not easy to build.

Alvarez walked us through how complicated it is, the next big milestone and how confident she is that the Iowa-bound bridge will be open next year.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week

What do you think about the progress of the new I-74 bridge? It's our 4 the Record Question of the Week. #4therecord Jim Niedelman – Local 4 News Anchor Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Sunday, August 18, 2019

