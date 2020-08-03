I-74 bridge construction: ‘We’ve mastered the hard parts of the westbound arch’

We’ve now seen construction crews at work on the new I-74 Bridge in the Mississippi River for three years.

Weather delays, equipment delays and engineering challenges have the project about a year behind schedule.

But the progress is clear on the Iowa-bound segment of the bridge.

The first arch is complete.

The most recent major milestone came a week and a half ago when crews installed the last section of the arch floor.

Now it’s about filling the gaps with hopes of opening traffic in that direction by the end of the year.

You can see where the old interstate is being demolished and the new path being built when you drive that stretch of I-74 for a few miles.

I spoke with I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan this week about where things stand and where they’re going.

About a year ago, the primary contractor Lunda Construction said the bridge couldn’t be built as specified — namely the arch.

Ryan shared how satisfying it was to see the last piece of the first arch come together and how much the management team all the way to the core workers learned from that process and what the experience with that means for the second arch.

Nothing ever goes as smoothly as possible.

Ryan discussed what unexpected challenges they have run into recently, how significant putting the last section of the arch floor in place was recently and what it will take to finish the rest of the Iowa-bound stretch of the bridge.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

