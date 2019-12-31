I-74 bridge delays not hurting Moline development plans

Mayor Stephanie Acri says biggest developments will break ground once bridge is ready

On this last day of 2019, the Quad Cities are truly waiting to cross the bridge to prosperity.

Moline in particular.

Of course that depends on the construction of the new I-74 bridge.

Work delays have the project behind schedule.

Project managers indicate construction is running a year late.

A lot of that centers on a dispute with the primary contractor Lunda Construction.

Iowa’s Department of Transportation indicates Lunda questions the accuracy of the engineering for building the arches.

Nevertheless, work continues over the water as well as on Interstate 74 in Iowa and Illinois.

The progress is undeniable.

Project managers preach patience.

Moline city leaders expect to capitalize on economic development along the new interstate corridor.

Moline’s city government itself is in flux.

There’s been turnover at the key positions of city administrator, economic development coordinator and police chief during the year.

There’s a new police chief.

Moline is still operating with an interim city administrator and economic development coordinator.

Those job searches continue.

Moline goes into the new year on solid financial footing: no budget shortfalls, no tax increases.

Of course we can’t have a conversation about where things are going in Moline without Mayor Stephanie Acri.

She joined 4 The Record this week.

I-74 bridge

Moline has a lot riding on its completion.

I sometimes hear people say they still don’t think the bridge will ever get done.

Acri is not in charge of the project, but she discussed what she would say to those doubters, how concerned she is by what we’ve seen so far, how much the delays impact what Moline is trying to do in terms of economic development and if all conversations about new businesses along the corridor are on hold.

Marijuana

It will be legal in Illinois in a few days.

Moline didn’t act as fast on opting in to allowing these retail businesses in the city.

Acri talked about any hesitation, what worries she has for Moline, what expectations she has for marijuana in Moline in terms of being a revenue generator and if any businesses have applied for licenses.

