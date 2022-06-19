We are down to the nitty gritty for the Illinois primary. It’s nine days away.

There’s the governor’s race. The Republican Primary for the U. S. Senate. The contest for the Illinois 17th Congressional District seat being vacated by Cheri Bustos.

However, we will focus this week’s program on a significant state race to this community.

It is the Democratic Party’s primary race for state representative in the 72nd District that serves Rock Island County.

There are three Democrats vying for the seat being vacated by Mike Halpin who is now running for State Senate.

Thurgood Brooks is a community organizer and a family advocate with the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. He ran for Rock Island mayor last year and lost in a close race to Mike Thoms.

Jeff Deppe is a former construction worker who is now the treasurer for the Laborers International Union Local 309. Deppe is an elected member of the Rock Island County Board.

Gregg Johnson is a retired corrections officer and former president of AFSCME Local 46. Johnson ran for State Senate in 2018 and lost in a close race to Neil Anderson.

Republican Tom Martens is running for the seat in the State House. Martens is running unopposed in the Republican Primary.

We welcome candidates Thurgood Brooks, Jeff Deppe and Gregg Johnson to the program. They discuss their major concerns:

Brooks: “Health care. We can be the first state to have Medicare for all – universal health care.”

Deppe: “Infrastructure. I look at our roads and our bridges and I know they need to be fixed.”

Johnson: “We have a lot of brain drain here. A lot of kids are leaving. We have to create opportunities for our kids.”

Hear what else they have to say in the video.

