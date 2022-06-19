State rep candidates try to differentiate themselves on big budget issues

We’re back again with Illinois state representative candidates Thurgood Brooks, Jeff Deppe and Gregg Johnson.

Gov. JB Pritzker boasted at the end of the legislative session that the state now enjoys a budget surplus.

Illinois largely got there by utilizing federal pandemic relief money, and paid off some of the state’s pension liability.

There are questions if that’s legal.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected moving away from the current flat income tax to a progressive structure.

Our panel members discuss what path they would try to get their peers in Springfield to pursue when it comes to taxes and addressing the state’s pension crisis.

Brooks: “I do approve of the progressive tax … .Housing is important. We can use that surplus to ensure affordable housing.”

Deppe: “I support the progressive tax …. My platform is affordable housing for everbody. If we bring in more housing, we bring in more taxes.”

Johnson: “I think the state is heading in the right direction financially….I think the state is doing a great job in investing …. I do believe in a progressive tax.”

Hear our panelists’ other thoughts in the video.

