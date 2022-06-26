We’re back with candidates in the Democratic Primary for the Illinois 17th Congressional District.

We asked our panel: Should abortion be allowed in all circumstances?

Jonathan Logemann: “This is absolutely such a very personal issue between a woman and her doctor. It’s something that the government needs to stay out of.”

Angie Normoyle: “More than 60 percent of Americans do support the right to choose …. We are moving toward a space where we are practicing medicine by legislation.”

Eric Sorensen: “We need to understand and stand with the majority of Americans that support a woman’s right to choose.”

Litesa Wallace: “Our maternal death rate is abysmal in this country, and we cannot force pregnancy and force people to not be able to choose.”

Marsha Williams: “I have had a late-term abortion to save my life …. When you talk about a late-term abortion, you’re talking about women who want their babies, who prepare for their babies, and had something go wrong.”

