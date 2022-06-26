Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We have one more part of our conversation with Democratic Party candidates for the Illinois 17th Congressional District seat that we didn’t bring to you on “4 the Record.” That has to do with the challenge that comes after winning the primary and campaigning in the General Election.

We’re talking with candidates for the Illinois 17th Congressional District in the Democratic Party Primary.

Whoever wins the Republican nomination will likely try to paint you as the Democratic Party’s nominee as being an extension of Joe Biden and that you will continue what Republicans call his failed policy.

How will you counter that during the General Election campaign if you win the primary?

Jonathan Logemann: “I think one of the things that makes me a unique candidate here is my experience in a whole realm of public-service sectors.”

Angie Normoyle: “I think the focus needs to be on my professional and my community experience. My community experience on the school board and the county board shows that I know how to meet challenges and to engage across the aisle…”

Eric Sorensen: “For me, the meteorologist has always been about protecting our communities and keeping the people here safe … It’s the focus of science I’m going to lead with.”

Litesa Wallace: “Wer’e going to be painted, no matter who comes out of this primary, in a negative light. But we’ll need someone who’s able to build broad coalitions, as I have…”

Marsha Williams: “I’m going to do a little bit less talking and a lot more listening, and seeing what the common denominator and what their issues are, so then we can be able to advocate for them….”

