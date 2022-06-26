We’re back again with Democratic Primary candidates in the Illinois 17th Congressional District race.

We talk about gun violence and the new bipartisan legislation unveiled by the senate this week. It would close the so-called Boyfriend Loophole and ban people convicted of domestic violence in dating relationships from buying guns. And it would create a longer background check process for gun buyers younger than 21.

We asked our panelists to share their thoughts:

Jonathan Logemann: “I can remember when I was 7 years old and we got a phone call that my aunt in Rockford was shot in the head …. I absolutely would support that measure in Congress.”

Angie Normoyle: “I am delighted that there has been progress …. I’m very pleased that the loopholes are being addressed. I would absolutely vote for it.”

Eric Sorensen: “We must be committed to solving this issue. It’s killing our kids in school. I believe our next Congress needs to make legitimate change on this issue.”

Litesa Wallace: “As a trained mental health professional, a survivor of domestic violence and a person who was hiding under a desk in Graham Hall the day the shooter opened fire in Kohl Hall, I have witnessed gun violence.”

Marsha Williams: “I would definitely support any legislation that brings commone-sense gun control …. We also need to expand this on gun safety.”

That brings us to our question of the week. What do you think about the bipartisan legislation that would address gun violence by expanding background checks for gun buyers younger than 21 and more?

