We’re days away from the Illinois primary.

This morning we focus on the Democratic Party’s contest in the Illinois 17th Congressional District, the seat being vacated by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

A quick reminder of the candidates in alphabetical order by last name.

Jonathan Logemann

Jacqueline McGowan

Angie Normoyle

Eric Sorensen

Litesa Wallace

Marsha Williams.

We invited five of them for a candidate forum. McGowan was not invited because she did not meet our parent company’s fundraising threshold to participate.

President Joe Biden has announced a three-month federal gas-tax holiday. Do you agree with the move?

Jonathan Logemann: “We’ve got to understand that this is a very complex issue. It’s a supply side issue and a demand issue. We’ve got to raise the caps on ethanol…”

Angie Normoyle: “I think it’s very important we make sure those savings are passed on to consumers rather than the gasoline companies.”

Eric Sorensen: “There is no silver bullet to solve this issue. We need to focus on the longterm solutions and make sure we get more EVs on the road.”

Litesa Wallace: “We do have to make sure that Congress steps up to address what really is looking more and more like price gouging coming from the private sector.”

Marsha Williams: “We need to hold accountable the corporations that are price gouging our American citizens.”

