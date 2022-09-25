We are back with representative candidates Tom Martens and Gregg Johnson.

Illinois has a dark history of corruption among people in power. State lawmakers passed some ethics reform intended to stop it. Critics say it doesn’t go far enough.

We will get to that topic, along with the abortion and immigration issues, with our panelists.

“Women’s reproductive rights is a part of health care, and I’m willing to go as far as I have to go to make sure women have that right protected,” Johnson said.

“We should not have an open-door policy, and abortion should be banned in Illinois now that that decision came down,” Martens said.

