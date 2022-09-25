We are back with Illinois state representative candidates Tom Martens and Gregg Johnson.

Let us talk taxes.

Gov. Pritzker failed to pass a constitutional amendment that would have changed the state to a graduated income-tax system.

Illinois also has some of the highest property taxes in the country. The governor brags about a budget surplus, but the federal pandemic relief money has a lot to do with that.

“The COVID relief money was more spent for who’s a favorite and who’s not by the governor, unfortunately,” Martens said. “That wasn’t the right thing to do.”

“I disagree with my opponent on the pension situation,” Johnson said. “That problem is being addressed, and our debt has come down as well.”

To hear what the candidates say about the state’s current tax structure, spending priorities, and more, click on the link.

