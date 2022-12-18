Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks.

Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban.

And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state.

We talk about that with former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican; and a recent Iowa state representative candidate, Kay Pence, a Democrat who’s also the vice president for the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans.

In regard to Libertarians, “I think their philosophy of no government … that’s just not viable in today’s environment, not viable in today’s country. They’re a fringe element,” Millage said.

“I don’t know that we need to rewrite the rules,” Pence said, adding “There’s too many people that check the box … and really not even know who the candidates are.”

