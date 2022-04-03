We’re back with Illinois gubernatorial candidate Max Solomon.

Democrats in Illinois under Gov. JB Pritzker adopted some sweeping criminal justice reform measures, including the elimination of cash bail to take effect soon. Supporters of that decision see the bail system as discriminatory.

“I was against that piece of legislation from day one,” he said. “I believe that it enables and encourages and emboldens criminality.”

You can hear Solomon’s comments on other issues in the video.

