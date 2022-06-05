We’re back with Illinois gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin.

Irvin has been reluctant to answer questions about Donald Trump in this campaign, specifically, about whether he voted for Trump. It came up in his first debate as well and he dodged the question.

WTTW reported in the middle of May that it obtained text messages by you in 2018 saying you hate Trump and called him an idiot and a bigoted racist.

“I don’t remember sending those texts … that was in 2018 or 2019,” he said. “I’ve disagreed with certain parts of that administration.” But “That administration has done great things for Americans … for America,” he said.

