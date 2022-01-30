High tension surrounding the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine sees a little bit of a break, but there is still plenty of tension.

A federal court weighs in on mask mandates for schools in Iowa, and proposals in Illinois call for reinstating the death penalty for killing police officers and other public servants.

We get to that with Scott County Republican Party Vice Chair Rob Edel and Jake Lewis, deputy director for the Illinois Democratic Party.

“There’s no doubt that we need to find ways to keep first responders safe,” Lewis said. But “We absolutely cannot use the death penalty as a political football.”

“It’s only applicable to first-degree cases, where the perpetrator was found to have intent to cause harm and have no regard for human life,” Edel said. “Anything that can be done to help reduce crime and protect our police and first responders who risk their lives every day for our safety is a step in the right direction, in my mind.”

Hear what else our panelists have to say in the video.

