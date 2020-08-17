Illinois governor quiet so far on storm damage in Quad Cities

This will be a week no one in the Quad Cities will forget anytime soon.

That 90 MPH wind on Monday knocked out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses in the area.

A lot of those just getting the power back on this weekend.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds came to Davenport this week to see the damage for herself.

Reynolds proclaimed disaster areas for 20 counties in Iowa.

Scott County, Clinton County, Cedar County and Muscatine County are included.

All of them are eligible for state disaster relief.

Illinois certainly was not spared from the damage either.

Downtown Moline had stoplights knocked out for days.

Downed trees blocked several streets.

Damage everywhere around the Quad Cities.

Now it’s all about cleaning up and the recovery from the storm.

It adds insult to injury during the pandemic.

I spoke with Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri earlier this week about the damage in her city.

Everyone’s been assessing the damage around the Quad Cities the last few days.

Acri discussed how extensive the damage is in Moline, if she’s heard a dollar amount, what neighborhoods saw the worst of it, what kind of impact there has been on city services and how much of a need there is for state assistance.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

