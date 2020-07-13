Illinois governor: ‘We need national policies for a national emergency’

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has not shied away from sharing his opinion for the approach to the pandemic.

That includes standing up to the president on the national stage.

He did earlier this week during congressional testimony.

I brought that up in this part of my conversation with Governor Pritzker.

Federal response

Pritzker testified last week in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security criticizing a lack of a national policy and challenged the president, calling for federal leadership during this crisis.

Pritzker responded to the Republican argument that it should be up to the states because there are some rural places that aren’t seeing the virus and if he thinks Illinois paid a price for his criticism of the president?

Restarting economy

Here in the Quad Cities we’ve seen the different approaches to restarting the economy for Iowa and Illinois.

Pritzker addressed the business owners in Illinois who feel they got the short end of the stick compared to their Iowa counterparts.

