Illinois, Iowa close as states, far apart on pandemic approach

Governors of each state take action regarding vaccine mandates this week that highlights the divide

Higher pressure comes from the Biden administration in an attempt to crack down on cyber-crime, and the leaders of Iowa and Illinois make very different moves when it comes to requiring vaccines against COVID-19.

That’s the ground we’ll cover this morning with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

Hear what our panelists think about vaccines and other topics in the video.

“We see two approaches to the same problem,” Kaufmann said. “I’m not sure that any one side can claim that science is 100 percent on their side.”

“I believe in health care – public health,” McNeil said. “We need to redefine freedom as well – freedom from living in a society where we have a pandemic where 750,000 people have perished.”

We want to hear from you, too. Here’s our question of the week: What do you think about the legal fight over whether to require all health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

