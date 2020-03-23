Illinois legislature in limbo during pandemic​

Iowa’s state legislature suspended the session for at least a month during the crisis. Illinois state lawmakers are at home this week and will be next week at least.
One question is whether they’ll be able to get things done.
I spoke with Illinois State Representative Tony McCombie about that by way of Skype.
Timeframe and alternatives
She talked about what’s it like to be at home now when you would normally be in Springfield, if she is hearing anything from leadership about a timeframe for lawmakers to return and what alternatives exist for legislative activity like teleconference committees, debates and potentially votes.
Budget
The state constitution requires lawmakers to pass a budget by May 31 to avoid a supermajority requirement after that.
McCombie discussed how concerned she is about that deadline and if emergency legislation can be adopted to work around that in any way given the circumstances.
Watch the full discussion in the video above.
