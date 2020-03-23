Illinois legislature in limbo during pandemic​

Iowa’s state legislature suspended the session for at least a month during the crisis.​ Illinois state lawmakers are at home this week and will be next week at least.​

One question is whether they’ll be able to get things done.​

I spoke with Illinois State Representative Tony McCombie about that by way of Skype.​

Timeframe and alternatives

She talked about what’s it like to be at home now when you would normally be in Springfield, if she is hearing anything from leadership about a timeframe for lawmakers to return and what alternatives exist for legislative activity like teleconference committees, debates and potentially votes.

Budget ​

The state constitution requires lawmakers to pass a budget by May 31 to avoid a supermajority requirement after that.​

McCombie discussed how concerned she is about that deadline and if emergency legislation can be adopted to work around that in any way given the circumstances.​ ​

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

