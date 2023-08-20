Republican Presidential candidates will hold their first debate this week in Milwaukee.

Iowa is among the worst states in the country when it comes to having a shortage of doctors.

And the Illinois governor vetoes a bill about nuclear power that had overwhelming bipartisan support.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican.

“I think opening up medical-school admissions would go a long way toward solving the problem,” Millage said.

“It is a national problem in rural America,” McNeil said.

To hear what else our panelists have to say, click on the video.

