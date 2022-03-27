President Biden’s choice for the Supreme Court makes her case for the job while taking heat from Senate Republicans. Education vouchers in Iowa are still on the table for state lawmakers.

And Illinois lawmakers want to make their state a player in the microchip industry. We talk about that with Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

The microchip initiative is “what we need to do to attract jobs to Illinois,” Mielke said. “We come out of the pandemic and we realize how vulnerable we are … some of the things are offshore. And I also see this as a national security issue.”

Rhomberg agreed. “It’s a very good thing for Illinois,” he said. “Good jobs at good wages. Who could ever be against it?”

We want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about the proposal in Iowa to take $55 million from the General Fund to pay for 10,000 scholarships for kids to go to private school? Let us know your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.