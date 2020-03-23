Illinois Representative McCombie expects closures to last a while​

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made some bold moves to address the pandemic crisis. He closed schools through March.
Other states go beyond that.
Illinois State Representative Tony McCombie joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.
Rapid growth, rapid response
We’ve seen a rapid growth in the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois.
Pritzker made moves to expand Medicaid and closed schools, restaurants and bars through the end of the month.
McCombie shared what she thinks about these decisions and if she expects the closures to last longer and extend into April, May or later.
Large-scale quarantine
Governor Pritzker called in the National Guard with specific medical planning expertise to manage what’s still expected to be a significant increase in cases.
McCombie addressed what she thinks about Illinois heading in the direction of a large-scale quarantine.
Unemployment
Illinois saw unemployment claims increase dramatically this week.
There were more than 41,000 claims in a couple of days.
That’s almost ten times more than the same two-day period from a year ago.
McCombie discussed what approach can and should lawmakers take to address the increase.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.