Illinois Representative McCombie expects closures to last a while​

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made some bold moves to address the pandemic crisis.​ He closed schools through March.

Other states go beyond that.​

Illinois State Representative Tony McCombie joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.​

Rapid growth, rapid response

We’ve seen a rapid growth in the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois.​

Pritzker made moves to expand Medicaid and closed schools, restaurants and bars through the end of the month.​

McCombie shared what she thinks about these decisions and if she expects the closures to last longer and extend into April, May or later.​

​Large-scale quarantine

Governor Pritzker called in the National Guard with specific medical planning expertise to manage what’s still expected to be a significant increase in cases.​

McCombie addressed what she thinks about Illinois heading in the direction of a large-scale quarantine.

Unemployment

Illinois saw unemployment claims increase dramatically this week.​

There were more than 41,000 claims in a couple of days.​

That’s almost ten times more than the same two-day period from a year ago.​

McCombie discussed what approach can and should lawmakers take to address the increase.​

