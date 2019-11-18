Illinois Reps Swanson & Halpin don’t expect daylight saving time proposal to resurface

Illinois state lawmakers wrapped up their legislative calendar for the year last week.

They spent their second and final week in Springfield for the veto session.

There wasn’t too much to review in terms of vetoed legislation.

Governor J.B. Pritzker only vetoed eight of the 599 bills sent to him during the legislative session.

One of those was an amendatory veto.

A high-profile veto blocked the legislation to ban any governor of Illinois from trying to get federal approval to weaken provisions of the Affordable Care Act that relate to consumer protection.

The Senate upheld that veto.

Pritzker says he has no intent to soften the legislation.

He defended the veto by saying states need some flexibility.

Some legislation that had nothing to do with any vetoes came up for consideration.

Lawmakers considered restrictions on flavored vaping products.

That stalled.

The same went for making daylight saving time permanent in the state, as well as adopting new ethics rules for lawmakers.

One thing that passed was a measure to consolidate the pension for police officers and firefighters in Illinois.

That was Governor J.B. Pritzker’s top priority for the veto session.

The end of the veto session means state lawmakers are done in Springfield for the rest of the year.

The next legislative session begins in January.

Two people who spent two weeks at the Illinois State Capitol joined 4 The Record for a conversation: State Representatives Mike Halpin and Dan Swanson.

Police and fire pensions

State pensions have been a sore spot financially for Illinois.

Halpin and Swanson discussed how much the new legislation helps and what harder decisions still need to be made regarding the larger pension issue.

Daylight saving time forever

A proposal to move Illinois to daylight saving time permanently got some play this week.

It cleared the Senate on Tuesday, then stalled in the House.

It could be brought back next year, but Swanson and Halpin said the likelihood that would happen is low.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

