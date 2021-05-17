Illinois Speaker Welch: ‘Absolutely’ more can be done to help businesses

Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Budget negotiations heated up this week.

Majority Leader Greg Harris indicates better revenue than expected, leaving the budget deficit estimated at $1.4 billion.

Welch shared if he is confident he can get a budget passed by the end of the month and avoid going into overtime.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker indicates he wants to change the corporate tax structure by limiting their deductions.

He says that would generate $932 million in revenue.

Welch addressed if it is his plan to go along with that and what other changes in taxes are being considered.

Businesses in this part of Illinois feel they’ve been stuck with the short end of the stick compared to their counterparts in Iowa only minutes away in terms of the pandemic response.

Now, Iowa’s governor is backing out of the federal extended unemployment benefits.

Some local restaurants can’t find employees for their jobs.

Thousands of businesses in Illinois shut their doors for good during the pandemic.

Welch discussed what he would say to business owners who think it’s time for Illinois to stop these benefits also and push people back to work.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.