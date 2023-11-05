Congressional support for Israel in its war against Hamas isn’t moving swiftly on Capitol Hill.

School board races get more political.

And Illinois state lawmakers seem to punt on doing anything about the increase in migrants over recent months.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to all of this with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican.

The Associated Press reports state lawmakers are expected to avoid doing anything about the influx of migrants t the state sent by bus from southern states. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wants money to help manage the roughly 14,000 migrants in his city.

Democrats say waiting until the spring gives them time to come up with a real solution, with possible help from the federal government before then.

“There are certain areas where you have an expectation of the federal government to intervene, and immigration issues is one of those glaring areas,” Gayman said.

“I don’t know where they’re going to come up with the money to take care of all these migrants unless the federal government steps in,” Millage said.

