Data over time will tell whether bail elimination provision works

This week’s decision from the Illinois Supreme Court gave Gov. JB Pritzker and Democrats in the state a big victory in their criminal-justice reform agenda. The justices upheld the most controversial provision of the SAFE-T Act.

That’s the elimination of cash bail for criminal cases where suspects aren’t considered to pose a serious threat to the public. Judges have discretion to hold suspects or release them pending their trial on a case-by-case basis. It will now take effect Sept. 18 statewide.

We heard plenty of political saber rattling the last couple of years during the debate in Springfield, followed by the court battles leading up to this week’s Supreme Court decision.

And that hasn’t ended it.

Now it’s time to find a way to make it work.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with State Rep. Ryan Spain, a Republican, and State Sen. Mike Halpin, a Democrat.

The ruling was delivered on a partisan basis, Spain said. “And we see too much of that happening in the state of Illinois.”

“We have a system where we can base whether or not to hold somebody before trial on whether or not they’re a danger, not how much wealth they have,” Halpin said.

Hear what else they have to say when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.