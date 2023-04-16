Donald Trump made his formal court appearance after his indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Iowa state lawmakers consider a measure that could weaken the state auditor’s oversight capability.

And Illinois might clear the way for more nuclear power.

Host Jim Niedelman covers that and more with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

When it comes to the nuclear power issue, “It appears Democrats are on board,” McNeil said. “It’s considered clean energy, because it’s no carbon emissions.”

“I think getting nuclear in the mix with the less reliable alternatives like solar and wind is actually vital if Illinois is going to remain vital as a state,” Bloom said.

