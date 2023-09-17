Pressure is on Republicans to find evidence against Joe Biden in son's business dealings

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

He specifically told House committees to open investigations into the president’s and his son’s business dealings with foreign entities.

Investigations have been going on by Republicans for several months, but they have not turned up any direct examples of illegal behavior by the president.

The president denies being involved with Hunter Biden’s business activity.

So far, two Republicans in the House doubt that pursuing this is worthwhile, but Donald Trump has been making these claims and pressuring McCarthy to do this.

It’s our final topic to discuss this week on 4 The Record with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman.

Watch their full conversation in the video above.