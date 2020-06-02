1  of  3
Iowa 2nd district candidates on 4 The Record

4 The Record

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Iowa Primary will decide the Republican Party’s nominee for Congress to claim the 2nd district seat being vacated by Democrat Dave Loebsack.
​​
The winner will face Democrat Rita Hart in November.​ Four of the five joined me on 4 The Record for conversations.

Steven Everly

Republican Everly embraces underdog role in race for Congress
Congressional candidate claims to be COVID survivor & supports herd immunity theory​
GOP candidate Everly embraces Trump trade war
Underdog Everly not swayed by lack of money or endorsements

Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Miller-Meeks downplays being GOP favorite in Iowa Primary for Congress​
Miller-Meeks pushes immunity and limited liability for businesses operating in pandemic​
GOP Congressional hopeful wants to avoid ‘throwing political fireballs’ in health care debate
Miller-Meeks explains delete of controversial hydroxychloroquine tweet​
GOP Miller-Meeks would work within framework of ACA in Congress
GOP candidate Miller-Meeks believes current gun background checks adequate​

Rick Phillips

GOP congressional candidate Phillips on pandemic: ‘Response to it is overkill’​
GOP Phillips wants feds out of education: ‘Children no longer have an American identity’​
Congressional candidate Rick Phillips would revoke religious status of Islam​

Bobby Schilling

Schilling ‘feeling pretty good’ after cancer surgery & ready for primary

Schilling disagrees with Reynolds’ move to end moratorium on evictions
GOP candidate Schilling on health care reform: ‘No one silver bullet’​
Schilling believes he had coronavirus in November
Bobby Schilling hopes to ride pro-Trump wave to Congress in Iowa

Tim Borchardt is also a candidate, but did not appear on 4 The Record.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

