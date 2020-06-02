Iowa 2nd district candidates on 4 The Record

The Iowa Primary will decide the Republican Party’s nominee for Congress to claim the 2nd district seat being vacated by Democrat Dave Loebsack.
The winner will face Democrat Rita Hart in November. Four of the five joined me on 4 The Record for conversations.
Steven Everly
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Rick Phillips
Bobby Schilling
Tim Borchardt is also a candidate, but did not appear on 4 The Record.
