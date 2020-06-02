Iowa 2nd district candidates on 4 The Record

The Iowa Primary will decide the Republican Party’s nominee for Congress to claim the 2nd district seat being vacated by Democrat Dave Loebsack.

​​

The winner will face Democrat Rita Hart in November.​ Four of the five joined me on 4 The Record for conversations.

Steven Everly

Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rick Phillips

Bobby Schilling

Tim Borchardt is also a candidate, but did not appear on 4 The Record.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.