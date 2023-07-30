Republicans on Capitol Hill explore the idea of impeachment hearings targeting President Biden.

Illinois overpaid unemployment benefits to the tune of billions of dollars. And Iowa’s attorney general plans to go after some of the biggest companies in the United States for their diversity policies.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about that this morning with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

Attorney General Brenna Bird recently announced the next steps in the Republican fight to stop Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices. The state adopted a law this year to get rid of DEI programs at the public universities in the state.

Bird has joined 12 other attorneys general to target Fortune 100 companies for their hiring activity. They threaten to sue the companies they claim are being discriminatory in their hiring by putting a priority on diversity.

There are a lot of studies out there that find diverse workplaces tend to be more productive. It stands to argue that productive companies make more money and are better for the economy. Are these states in line or going too far? How much autonomy should companies have when picking who they want to work for them?

“I don’t think they have any problem with diverse workplaces,” Bloom said. “What they’re basically saying is that companies need to follow the Constitution.”

“I think it’s a huge infringement on companies’ right to operate as businesses and make decisions that are going to bolster their bottom line and the missions of their companies,” Gayman said.

