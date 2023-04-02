President Joe Biden takes a tough stance on the use of commercial spyware by the federal government.

A Republican lawmaker in Illinois proposes lowering the drinking age in that state.

And a so-called school transparency bill supported by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds moves closer to becoming law.

Host Jim Niedelman goes over that and more with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“I think what we’re seeing is that parents want more understanding of what will be taught to their smallest children,” Grubbs said.

“”It puts a terrific burden on teachers in terms of publishing all the books that they have in their classrooms and might be available to their students,” Schwiebert said.

