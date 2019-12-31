Iowa budget surplus could bring more tax cuts

Republicans have plenty of options with $470 million surplus ﻿

Here are the topics our panel discussed on this week’s 4 The Record.

Partisanship takes over the process of organizing the Senate impeachment trial of the president.

Democrats in Illinois have to figure out a strategy to convince voters to go along with changing the state’s income tax structure.

Iowa state lawmakers have options in the next legislative session with a strong budget outlook.

All of these came up for discussion with former Illinois Congressman Phil Hare and Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage on 4 The Record.

Iowa

The state will enter 2020 in strong financial shape.

The Legislative Services Agency credits growth that beat expectations will deliver a surplus in the general fund of $470 million.

Hare and Millage discussed what opportunities this gives Iowa to spend more money than it has in recent years and where lawmakers should direct some of the surplus.

Illinois

Illinois Democrats and specifically Governor JB Pritzker face their biggest test since the new governor took office.

They adopted their agenda last year to transform the state income tax through a constitutional amendment.

It will be up to voters to finalize that in 2020.

That requires approval from 60 percent and is not something to be taken for granted.

Millage and Hare discussed what it will take for Democrats to be successful and if it is too tough a sell.

Impeachment trial

Now that House Democrats impeached President Trump, the bigger fight now moves to the Senate and the impeachment trial.

Republicans and Democrats so far can’t agree on the structure of the trial.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi won’t send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until there are clear rules in place that both parties agree to for the trial.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has taken heat for coordinating with the White House and not demonstrating an interest in being impartial during this process.

You can point the fingers both ways.

Hare and Millage debated if both parties are employing smart strategies here.

