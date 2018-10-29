Iowa congressman Loebsack believes immigration reform can be done if Democrats retake House

Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa joined 4 The Record this week for a conversation. This is the second part of that interview.

Impeachment?

Most of the analysis I see suggests the Democrats have a stronger chance controlling the House -- not so much the Senate.

Loebsack discussed how likely it is that House Democrats would launch impeachment proceedings against the president if that happens and how likely it is that changes to the immigration laws would be implemented with Democrats controlling the House

Union pension plans

Unions are a huge constituency of Loebsack's party.

There's a push from unions for legislation they say is needed to save their pension plans.

They want Congress to pass the Butch Lewis Act by November 30.

It would provide 30-year loans to pension funds to help managers stabilize the finances as payments are made to retirees.

Loebsack responded to critics who call this another government bailout.

Federal deficit

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now says he will pursue cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to lower the federal deficit.

Democrats of course oppose this.

We asked Loebsack if he thought the deficit is out of control and if so, shouldn't these things be on the table?

