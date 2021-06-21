Iowa Congresswoman doesn’t want new taxes paying for infrastructure

Infrastructure remains a big focus on Capitol Hill.

Bits and pieces of a large package seem to be coming together.

Five Democrats and five Republicans in the United States Senate are working on a compromise they hope can reach the president.

Reuters reports their plan would cost $1.2 trillion spread out over eight years.

That’s less than President Joe Biden’s latest proposal of $1.7 trillion.

Reuters adds there are 21 members of the Senate backing the plan — 11 of them Republicans.

However, there are Democrats on the progressive wing who don’t think the Republicans will go along in the end.

They’re pushing for Democrats to utilize the reconciliation process to circumvent the filibuster.

The Associated Press reports that wing of the party wants to go very big with a potential $6 trillion package to address not only infrastructure like highways, bridges and water systems, but also immigration and restructuring medicare to make more people eligible at a lower age.

Whether there’s a bipartisan deal or no deal on infrastructure not only seems to change by the day, but by the hour.

Clearly there is a lot of political strategy being played by both parties.

We talked about how things are going on this week’s 4 The Record with Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

There’s a lot of focus on the bipartisan group of 10 senators to come up with an infrastructure deal.

Miller-Meeks shared how confident she is they’ll come up with something that she can support.

Republicans seem to be drawing a line in the sand that any infrastructure deal can’t raise taxes on corporations.

That would force the president’s $2 trillion-plus proposal to be cut in about half.

Yet the institute on taxation and economic policy found 55 of the largest corporations paid no taxes for their most recent fiscal year and put a price on that tax avoidance at $12 billion.

Miller-Meeks discussed why Republicans aren’t trying to force corporations to pay income taxes and help pay for infrastructure.

A smaller infrastructure package would likely not include the president’s priorities of creating a green energy infrastructure.

Republicans have shown very little interest — if any — of investing in this area.

The United States ranks 10th in terms of the renewable energy used at a little more than 4 percent.

Germany leads the way at almost 13 percent.

Miller-Meeks shared where she stands on building a green energy infrastructure and if she thinks the United States should lead the world.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.