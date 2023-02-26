An outspoken Republican on Capitol Hill sends a divisive message.

The Illinois governor has a plan to address food deserts in his state.

And Iowa state lawmakers consider another bill local governments might not like.

We’ll get to that this morning with Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

In Iowa, a proposal would change sales taxes in a couple of ways. It would increase the Iowa’s statewide sales tax rate from 6 percent to 7 percent starting in 2025 until the end of 2050.

It would revert back to 6 percent after that, assuming it doesn’t get changed again. And it would take away the ability of local governments to assess their own sales taxes. That’s currently limited to one percent.

Those local option sales taxes would be repealed at the beginning of 2025.

It’s something a lot of local governments utilize in Iowa for specific purposes. Iowa Republicans talk about their income tax cuts. Those tend to favor higher earners.

This is a tax increase that hits everyone.

“I have to give Iowa kudos for basically looking at the problem of taxes with a very holistic approach,” Bloom said. “Before I decide whether it’s good or bad, I’m going to wait and see what it looks like in its final form.”

“If you could get a Republican to get with a Democrat and talk about a law that would legalize, that would definitely regulate, and then tax heavily the recreational use of cannabis, you could generate some revenue and you could really help out your homeowner with some tax relief,” Perkins said.

