We’re back with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn.

Democrats lost more ground in both branches of the state legislature in the November election, including seats in Eastern Iowa some Democrats held for years.

However, “Iowa voters crossed party lines to elect Democrats in about a dozen Iowa House districts and four Senate districts that went for Kim Reynolds,” Wilburn said.

To hear more of what Wilburn has to say, click on the video.

