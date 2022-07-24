Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways

Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.

We talk about that with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage.

“I definitely would support the caucuses remaining in Iowa and us remaining first,” Gayman said. “It’s going to be a tough fight. …. I think realistically for candidates we’re still a very viable option.”

“It does sound like more of a primary than a caucus,” Millage said. “I certainly hope they can work out the bugs and keep the caucus format …. The caucus format allows the not-so-well-financed candidates to compete.”

Hear what else they have to say in the video.

