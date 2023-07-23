We are still waiting to see what will happen to the tradition we know as the Iowa caucuses, at least for the Democratic Party.

Everything’s on course for the Republicans to maintain the first-in-the-nation status. Democrats proposed some changes they hope could keep them first while also meeting the standard of the Democratic National Committee, which wants South Carolina to go first, ending the tradition established by Iowa and New Hampshire.

However, New Hampshire doesn’t seem to be willing to cave in to the DNC, and is watching Iowa for its date and its possible use of a mail-in option for the caucuses some say would be more like a primary.

Host Jim Niedelman returns to discuss this and more with panelists Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs.

“This is not a done deal,” Hart said. “It is disappointing that the DNC has established a process where states like Iowa are not reflected in that top tier.”

“This is an Iowa issue, not a partisan Issue,” Grubbs said. “It’s a terrible idea to start anywhere that’s not a small state.”

To hear more of our panelists’ thoughts, click on the video.

