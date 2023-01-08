We revisit the Iowa caucuses issue for the Democratic Party with the state party chair.

You remember the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee voted last month to take away Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status in the Presidential nominating process.

The plan now is for South Carolina to be first, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day, then Georgia and Michigan.

Ross Wilburn took over as the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party while it was under intense scrutiny about a year after the last caucuses. And the Democratic National Committee is seemingly determined to strip the state of its first-in-the-nation status. It’s now one rubber stamp vote away from doing that.

We talk about that and more with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn.

“It still holds true that rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our Presidential nominating process, and Democrats can’t forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the Midwest without doing significant damage,” Wilburn said.

