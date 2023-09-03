More than 100 members of Iowa National Guard deployed to Texas border with Mexico

Some Republicans and secretaries of state look to the Constitution as a way to get Donald Trump off the ballot.

A conviction of one of Michael Madigan’s former top aides renews calls for ethics reform in Illinois.

And the Iowa governor’s support for securing the southern border with federal money raises questions.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to that with former Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

“I think (Gov. Reynolds) sees this as a need,” Kaufmann said. “She’s doing what Iowans expect her to do.”

“I’m uncomfortable with it,” Thede said. “She has a history of taking federal dollars and using them where they shouldn’t be.”

