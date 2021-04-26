Iowa governor hopeful uptick in unemployment isn’t new trend

New claims increased more than 2,200 in a week

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Reynolds has been touting the Iowa economy and the state’s been one of the best to see unemployment rebound off its peak during the pandemic.

However, the latest numbers showed initial claims jump by 2,200 last week.

Reynolds addressed how worried she is this could be the beginning of a new trend.

She made a strong push throughout this legislative session to drop the economic growth triggers to enact the state income tax cuts faster.

Reynolds explained why she wants to eliminate the triggers that lawmakers put in as a safeguard.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.