Iowa governor’s spending of pandemic money on software tests boundaries

Iowa’s governor takes some heat for spending millions of dollars in pandemic relief money deemed inappropriate by the state auditor and we must wait on the hearings into Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s corruption scandal until after the election.

All of that up for discussion this morning with Henry County Republican Party Chair Jan Weber — she’s also the party chair for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District — and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

Madigan

The special investigative committee looking into allegations of bribery involving energy giant ComEd delayed more hearings until after the election.

That decision came from chair Chris Welch more than a week ago.

Republicans call the move a way to protect the speaker.

Welch says Republicans turned it into a campaign issue and reached conclusions before hearing the evidence.

Weber and Rhomberg discussed how much difference it makes if the public is able to find out the truth.

Reynolds

State Auditor Rob Sand determined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds misspent at least $21 million of federal pandemic relief money to buy software for state agencies — something Sand says doesn’t qualify.

Reynolds disagrees and will ask the inspector general from the Treasury Department to review it.

Sand says he already did that to justify his conclusion and says Iowa could have to repay the money unless it fixes the situation.

States are supposed to use the money to counter the economic impact of the pandemic.

Rhomberg and Weber attempted to classify what the governor did.

Watch the full discussion in the video above.

