Iowa House & Senate need to settle differences on absentee restrictions

Passing the budget is the only requirement from Iowa state lawmakers this legislative session.
State Representative Gary Mohr highlighted the significant changes expected in the next spending plan.
That still has its challenges with lower revenue.
There’s also the matter of the two plans involving absentee voting.
Our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record happened before the House compromise.
Republicans are promoting what they call a “status quo” budget that maintains spending levels for most agencies except for increases to public education and Medicaid.
Mohr discussed what areas could still take a hit and where the sticking points are.
There is an increase in education spending of 2.3 percent for public schools.
That’s $100 million in new money.
It’s a bigger increase than we’ve seen in years without uncertainty.
Mohr talked about how he thinks the state will be able to pull this off and if he expects a larger deficit.
The state senate approved legislation that would prevent what we saw happen in the Iowa primary.
The secretary of state wouldn’t be allowed to send applications for absentee ballots directly to voters independently.
Iowa just saw record turnout for a primary — most of that from absentee ballots.
Democracy is supposed to encourage participation.
Mohr explained why he wants to stop that.
Question of the week