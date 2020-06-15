Iowa lawmakers adopt some measures to address police brutality

Pressure is mounting across the country at the federal and state levels to adopt laws that address police brutality.
Iowa’s state legislature is no different.
Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement in the state are pushing for action this session.
Both branches adopted part of the demands.
That was after my conversation with representative Gary Mohr on this week’s 4 The Record.
Leaders of the Iowa Black Lives Matter movement are trying to push some of their agenda through this session.
The group wants to ban police choke holds, make it illegal to rehire police officers once fired for misconduct, have the attorney general investigate police misconduct decriminalize marijuana and reinstate voting rights for felons who completed their punishment.
Mohr discussed how familiar he is with those demands, which of them he supports and his reaction to the rallies.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
