Iowa lawmakers adopt some measures to address police brutality

Pressure is mounting across the country at the federal and state levels to adopt laws that address police brutality.​

Iowa’s state legislature is no different.​

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement in the state are pushing for action this session.​

Both branches adopted part of the demands.​

That was after my conversation with representative Gary Mohr on this week’s 4 The Record.​

​

Leaders of the Iowa Black Lives Matter movement are trying to push some of their agenda through this session.​

The group wants to ban police choke holds, make it illegal to rehire police officers once fired for misconduct, have the attorney general investigate police misconduct decriminalize marijuana ​and reinstate voting rights for felons who completed their punishment.​

Mohr discussed how familiar he is with those demands, which of them he supports and his reaction to the rallies.​

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

