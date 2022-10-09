Abortion is a high-profile issue for the midterm elections. A proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham for a national policy draws the ire of Democrats … but should it? And a federal judge strikes down the latest attempt by Republicans in Iowa to stop animal-rights activists from secretly video recording livestock farm activity.

We talk about these issues with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

“The situation here is that the safety of the very animals that the activists say they are wanting to protect are put in danger when you have people trespassing on them, and they’re not taking the proper precautions,” Kaufmann said.

“In reality, we do have these large farming operations – that’s how they make money in our state,” Gayman said. “We have to be conscientious of the ways that they’re doing it.”

