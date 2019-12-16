Iowa lawmakers could feel pot pressure after Illinois legalization

Here are some of the topics our panel addressed on this week’s 4 The Record.

Democrats on Capitol Hill set the stage for a vote to impeach the president.

The Democratic Party’s rules for debates draw new complaints from some of the candidates.

Legal pot in Illinois will put added stress on Iowa.

All of these things came up for discussion with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs.

Recreational marijuana

It will be legal in Illinois on January 1.

This will certainly apply more pressure on police in Iowa to enforce the law on people who will bring pot across the state line.

Rhomberg and Grubbs addressed how serious that impact is, how much this influences state lawmakers to expand the medical marijuana law that’s been slow and if recreational marijuana begins to enter the conversation in Iowa.

Iowa Caucuses

We are now 50 days away from the Iowa Caucuses.

There are now 15 Democrats running for president.

The next debate will be December 19.

Only seven qualified for the stage as we record this program.

All of them are white except one.

This from a party that prides itself on having the most diverse field of candidates.

Four years ago the Republicans included every candidate, albeit in a tiered structure based on polling.

Grubbs and Rhomberg discussed if the Democratic National Committee is making a mistake by excluding candidates when a lot of voters haven’t really started paying attention to the process yet.

Impeachment

This week Democrats drafted two articles of impeachment against the president.

One for abuse of power.

The other for obstruction of justice.

All of it centers on the call to Ukraine’s president claiming to withhold almost $400 million in security assistance in exchange for investigating Joe Biden.

These are serious claims.

It doesn’t feel like a large segment of the population is taking it seriously.

We know that removing the president won’t happen unless 18 to 20 Republicans in the Senate break party lines.

Some talk is floating about a secret ballot on removal after the Senate trial.

That would take three Republicans to break ranks when it comes to establishing the rules.

A secret ballot could give more Republicans political cover to get rid of the president.

Rhomberg and Grubbs talked about the likelihood of a secret ballot, how that could be acceptable when we expect transparency in government and if there is any reason to expect public opinion to influence the Senate vote.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.