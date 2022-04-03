Study shows higher labor participation in states with longer benefits.

While a Supreme Court nominee awaits confirmation, a current justice takes heat and calls for his resignation.

Illinois will use federal pandemic relief money to pay its debt. And Iowa is on track to cut unemployment benefits.

We’ll cover all of that this morning with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

Iowa is on the verge of cutting unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks.

This would be Iowa’s first change in the weeks of eligibility in almost 40 years.

“I think with the current job market that we are in, we have more jobs than people on unemployment,” Kaufmann said. “I think most Iowans see four months of unemployment benefits as a reasonable thing.”

“It’s really still a tough time for Iowa families,” Gayman said. “And I think that we need to make sure that we don’t lose sight of those struggles.”

Hear what else our panelists have to say in the video.

