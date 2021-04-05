Iowa Rep. Mohr defends eliminating permit requirement to buy or carry handguns

Iowa State Representative Gary Mohr joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Gun rights got significant attention this session.

Both the House and Senate adopted measures that would enable people to avoid background checks or needing a permit when buying handguns from private parties.

It would be a felony to sell, rent or loan a gun to someone the seller “knows or reasonably should know” is not allowed to have one.

Yet, a recent Morning Consult – Politico survey found 84 percent of voters want background checks for all gun sales — and 77 percent of Republicans feel that way.

Mohr explained why he thinks this prevents guns from getting in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them and if Republicans are ignoring the will of the people.

