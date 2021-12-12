Iowa Republicans could push more tax reform, possibly drop state income tax

Politics and the Olympics intersect. High-stakes international relations are in play.

Republicans in Iowa could push to abolish the state income tax.

And Democrats in Illinois are under fire from a traditionally loyal constituency.

We get to all of that with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“Since Kim Reynolds became governor, we’ve got a tradition now of cutting taxes and leaving money in the hands of the people – the people that earned the money to begin with,” Bloom said.

“The thing you have to keep in mind is you can be penny wise and pound foolish,” Schwiebert said. “You can come to a point where you do what Kansas did, where the Democratic majority slashed their taxes in 2012-2013, and basically bankrupted the government.”

And now we want to hear from you. This brings us to our question of the week: What do you think about President Biden’s decision for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China? Let us know what you think at 4therecord@whbf.com.

