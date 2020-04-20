Iowa Senate candidate Graham calls Americans’ one-time stimulus payment ‘absolutely offensive’​

​There’s no avoiding the impact of the pandemic on this election.​

Campaigns aren’t running normally either.​

Working Americans and businesses are still expected to struggle even after the recent stimulus package adopted by Congress.

​

This is the second part of my conversation with Senate candidate Kimberly Graham on this week’s 4 The Record.​

​

Pandemic

Whoever wins in November will likely still have to deal with legislation that addresses this crisis.​

Graham discussed what type of legislation she thinks still needs to be adopted and what the country needs to get to provide some assurance that the virus is under control.​

​

Question of the week

What else do you think congress and the president should do to address the coronavirus pandemic?​