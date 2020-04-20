1  of  4
Breaking News
RAGBRAI canceled for 2020 3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery Shots fired incident leads to drug arrest Early morning shooting sends 1 to the hospital
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ news conference Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Iowa Senate candidate Graham calls Americans’ one-time stimulus payment ‘absolutely offensive’​

4 The Record

Progressive pushes for higher payments more often​

by:

Posted: / Updated:

​There’s no avoiding the impact of the pandemic on this election.​

Campaigns aren’t running normally either.​

Working Americans and businesses are still expected to struggle even after the recent stimulus package adopted by Congress.

This is the second part of my conversation with Senate candidate Kimberly Graham on this week’s 4 The Record.​

Pandemic

Whoever wins in November will likely still have to deal with legislation that addresses this crisis.​

Graham discussed what type of legislation she thinks still needs to be adopted and what the country needs to get to provide some assurance that the virus is under control.​

Question of the week

What else do you think congress and the president should do to address the coronavirus pandemic?​

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage

Don't Miss