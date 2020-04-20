Iowa Senate candidate Graham calls Americans’ one-time stimulus payment ‘absolutely offensive’​

There’s no avoiding the impact of the pandemic on this election.
Campaigns aren’t running normally either.
Working Americans and businesses are still expected to struggle even after the recent stimulus package adopted by Congress.
This is the second part of my conversation with Senate candidate Kimberly Graham on this week’s 4 The Record.
Pandemic
Whoever wins in November will likely still have to deal with legislation that addresses this crisis.
Graham discussed what type of legislation she thinks still needs to be adopted and what the country needs to get to provide some assurance that the virus is under control.
Question of the week
What else do you think congress and the president should do to address the coronavirus pandemic?